Monday, March 09, 2020
Jaishankar arrives on surprise visit to Kashmir, meets parents of students stranded in Iran

The officials said the Union minister apart from interacting with families will visit the Srinagar Passport Office and Passport Seva Kendra in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: March 9, 2020 1:01:22 pm
Jaishankar, Jaishankar on Delhi violence, Jaishankar on CAA, CAA, Delhi violence, Iran on Delhi violence, UN on Delhi violence, India news, Indian Express External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived on a surprise visit to Kashmir on Monday and interacted with families of students whose children are stranded in Iran amidst coronavirus scare, officials said.

The parents have been appealing the government to lift the students from Iran.

The officials said the Union minister will visit the Srinagar Passport Office located on the banks of the famous Dal Lake in Boulevard area of the city and also visit Passport Seva Kendra in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

