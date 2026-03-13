Jaishankar speaks with Iran foreign minister Araghchi as he calls for co-operation from BRICS amid West Asia conflict

Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Thursday night for the fourth time in the past two weeks, discussing bilateral and regional developments.
On Friday, Jaishankar posted on X, “Had another conversation with Iranian FM @araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS related issues.”
A readout by the Iranian government in Persian said that Aragchi “briefed” Jaishankar on the latest situation arising from the “aggressions and crimes committed” by the US and Israel’s “Zionist regime” against Iran and its “consequences on the stability and security of the region and the world”. The readout said Aragchi emphasised the “firm will” of the government, people, and armed forces of Iran to exercise the “legitimate right to self-defence against the aggressors”.
According to the Iranian readout, the Iranian foreign minister emphasised the need for international and regional forums and organisations to “condemn military aggression against Iran”, and, pointing to the “importance of the role and position of BRICS” as a forum for developing multilateral cooperation, considered it necessary for this institution to play a “constructive role” at the “current juncture to support the stability and security of the region and the world”.
The Iranian readout also said Jaishankar, while announcing India’s readiness to develop bilateral and multilateral cooperation in regional and international forums, emphasised the importance of “finding a way to strengthen stability and sustainable security in the region as a collective need”.
The information about this call came hours after the first conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian since the start of the war in West Asia 13 days ago.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi discussed the “serious situation” in the region and expressed “deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure”.
In a post on X following the phone call, Modi said he “urged for dialogue and diplomacy” and “reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability”.
Ever since hostilities commenced, Jaishankar has spoken with Araghchi on February 28, March 5, and March 12.
