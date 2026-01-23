Jaish terrorist killed in Kathua gunfight

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Security forces and the police, in a joint operation on Friday, killed a Jaish terrorist in Kathua district’s Billawar area in Jammu and Kashmir.
“A Pakistani Jaish terrorist has been neutralised by a small JK police team in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF in the general area of Billawar, Kathua district,” Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, said.
Security forces and the police had established contact with terrorists in Kamad Nullah near Billawar on January 7, but they managed to escape in the dense forests after a brief exchange of fire.
Since then, the security forces and the police have been looking for them with the help of sniffer dogs and drones.
At least three hideouts used by terrorists have been busted by the search parties during this period.
On Friday, contact was established again, and terrorists opened fire on the search parties. The latter retaliated, killing a Jaish terrorist.
The development comes days after an Army Havildar, who was among the eight soldiers injured during an encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar district on Sunday night, succumbed to his injuries.
Security forces have been conducting counter-terrorist operations in the dense forests on the upper reaches of the Chhatru area of Kishtwar district, too.
The eight soldiers were injured when terrorists, taking advantage of their dominant positions on higher ground, targeted the approaching search parties with grenades and AK-47 fire in the Singhpora area on Sunday afternoon.
Sources believe two groups of terrorists, one headed by Saifullah and the other by Adil, both Pakistani nationals, have been active in the area for the last two years.
Nearly 35 Pakistani terrorists are believed to be hiding in the dense forests of the mountainous Doda and Kishtwar districts in the Chenab Valley region. In winter, they have less area to move around because of the snow, giving security forces an opportunity to corner them.
