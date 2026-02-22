Jaish terrorist killed in encounter after 2 hiding in mud house open fire at security forces in Kishtwar

The terrorists, reported to be two in number, were hiding in a mud house and opened fire on the search parties, prompting the latter to retaliate. (File photo)

A Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist was killed during an encounter by a joint team of police, CRPF and security forces on Sunday in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

According to officials, the encounter took place at around 10.30 am, when police, CRPF and the Army were carrying out searches in the Passerkut area following specific information about the presence of terrorists.

The terrorists, reported to be two in number, were hiding in a mud house and opened fire on the search parties, prompting the latter to retaliate.

The Army’s WhiteKnight Corps said in a post on X, “Troops of the White Knight Corps, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, in a joint operation, established contact with terrorists in the general area of Passerkut, Kishtwar. Firefight is on. Troops have cordoned off the area. Operation continues.”