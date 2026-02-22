Jaish terrorist killed in encounter after 2 hiding in mud house open fire at security forces in Kishtwar

Written by: Arun Sharma
2 min readUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 02:38 PM IST
The terrorists, reported to be two in number, were hiding in a mud house and opened fire on the search parties, prompting the latter to retaliate.The terrorists, reported to be two in number, were hiding in a mud house and opened fire on the search parties, prompting the latter to retaliate. (File photo)
A Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist was killed during an encounter by a joint team of police, CRPF and security forces on Sunday in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

According to officials, the encounter took place at around 10.30 am, when police, CRPF and the Army were carrying out searches in the Passerkut area following specific information about the presence of terrorists.

The terrorists, reported to be two in number, were hiding in a mud house and opened fire on the search parties, prompting the latter to retaliate.

The Army’s WhiteKnight Corps said in a post on X, “Troops of the White Knight Corps, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, in a joint operation, established contact with terrorists in the general area of Passerkut, Kishtwar. Firefight is on. Troops have cordoned off the area. Operation continues.”

Over the past two months, there have been nearly half a dozen encounters between security forces and terrorists.

On January 18, an Army Havildar was killed, and seven soldiers were injured when terrorists, taking positions at a height in dense forests, opened fire on approaching search parties and fled.

Later, the security forces smashed their meticulously built underground hideout and seized a huge quantity of ration stores, including fresh vegetables.

On February 4, security forces killed three Pakistani terrorists — two following an over 20-hour operation in the remote Basantgarh area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, and the third in Kishtwar, where a hunt for terrorists had been underway for days.

