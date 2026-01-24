Jaish terrorist from Pak killed in Kathua gunfight

Security forces have been conducting counter-terrorist operations in the dense forests on the upper reaches of the Chhatru area of Kishtwar district, too.

Security forces and the police, in a joint operation on Friday, killed a Jaish terrorist in Kathua district’s Billawar area in Jammu and Kashmir.

“A Pakistani Jaish terrorist has been neutralised by a small JK police team in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF in the general area of Billawar, Kathua district,” Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, said.

Security forces and the police had established contact with terrorists in Kamad Nullah near Billawar on January 7, but they managed to escape in the dense forests after a brief exchange of fire.

Since then, the security forces and the police have been looking for them with the help of sniffer dogs and drones. At least three hideouts used by terrorists have been busted by the search parties during this period.