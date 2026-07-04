Centre names 23 Jaish, Lashkar operatives as terrorists, cites J-K attack links

The Centre on Saturday notified the designation of 23 Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives as terrorists, citing their alleged involvement in terror recruitment, infiltration, training, supply of arms through drones, and planning of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the 23, three are alleged close associates of LeT founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, three were allegedly involved in the 2016 terror attack on an Army camp in Nagrota, and two were allegedly involved in the 2018 terror attack on Sunjwan Military Station.

In a notification, the ministry identified Saeed’s close associates as Abdul Rauf, Hafiz Khalid Waleed and Rana Iftikhar. “Rana Iftikhar, 54, coordinates among anti-Jihadi organisations, motivates youths to carry out terrorist activities and is a close associate of Hafiz Saeed. Abdul Rauf, 52, belongs to LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawa, is involved in planning and coordinating terrorist activities, collecting funds and is one of the main terrorists in LeT under the direct command of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed,” the document said.

“Hafiz Khalid Waleed, 51, works under the protection of Hafiz Saeed with the intention of carrying out terrorist activities and is the mastermind of several terrorist incidents,” it added.

Recruiter, arms supplier, and a 2016 Nagrota attack link

Among those named is Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, also known as Mufti Masood Ilyas. The notification describes him as a 41-year-old man currently residing in Rawalkot in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He is an alleged senior JeM functionary involved in recruiting youths, imparting training, and facilitating infiltration into India. The Centre has also linked him to the April 22, 2022, attack on security forces at Sunjwan in Jammu.

“Mohammad Mussadiq, also known as Doctor alias Hamza, a 38-year-old resident of Shakargarh in Narowal district of Pakistan, has also been designated. He is one of the main handlers of JeM infiltration of Pakistani terrorists into J-K and was involved in the Sunjwan attack. He supplied arms and ammunition through drones across the border and is also involved in handling a team of JeM cyber players who use various social media platforms to recruit youths for the outfit,” the notification said.

Fifty-two-year-old Mufti Muhammad Asghar Khan, also known as Abu Saad, a resident of Abbaspur in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has also been designated. “He is a launching commander of JeM terrorists in J-K and one of the masterminds of the November 29, 2016, attack on the Indian Army camp at Nagrota in Jammu,” the notification said.

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The Centre has also designated 56-year-old Hafiz Abdul Shakoor, who allegedly works as a launching commander for JeM in J-K and was involved in the 2016 Nagrota attack. Abdullah Jehadi, 47, who was also involved in the attack on the Indian Army camp at Nagrota, has also been designated as a terrorist.

Tracking cross-border terror networks

The move comes as multiple security and investigation agencies continue to track cross-border terror networks accused of using drones, encrypted communication platforms, and online recruitment channels to sustain militant activity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Others who have been designated include Firdous Ahmad Bhat, 33, who was allegedly involved in managing safe passage for foreign terrorists across the border into India, Ghulam Fareed, 42, who was allegedly involved in unlawful activities in the country and providing arms and ammunition to other terrorists, and Haroon Rashid Ganai, 36, who was allegedly involved in recruiting youths into terrorist cadres with the intention of carrying out terrorist activities.

“One Mohammed Shaheed Faisal, 40, is linked to LeT, Al-Qaeda and ISIS modules. He recruits youths via social media, arranges weapons training in Pakistan, and raises funds for terrorist activities. He has been involved in imparting training in the use of data encryption and fake identities to evade law enforcement agencies,” the notification said.

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According to the notification, another designated terrorist, Bilal Ahmad Mir, 27, belongs to LeT and The Resistance Front, and is involved in a conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities from across the border.

Logistics support, terror funds collection

“Others designated as terrorists are Abid Quyoom Lone, 27, who was involved in planning and coordinating terrorist activities, collecting funds and providing terrorist logistics; Nazir Ahmed Gujjar, 38, who was involved in sending arms and ammunition consignments using drones; and Ashfaq Ahmad, 52, who was involved in providing technical assistance and collecting funds with the intention of carrying out terrorist activities,” it said.

The Centre also designated Maulana Imdad Ullah Makki, 46, who is the alleged coordinator of several terrorist activities and the Amir/head of several factions of JeM. “Maulana Saifullah Khalid, 57, who is widely active with the intention of carrying out terrorist activities and is very active in several factions of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, has also been designated,” it added.

Others designated as terrorists include Mohammad Yaqoob, 51, for allegedly providing logistics and financial assistance to terrorists, Molana Yousaf Taibi, 56, who is allegedly actively associated with several factions of LeT/Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Waseem Noor Jat, 44, who was allegedly involved in delivering drones, arms and ammunition, Owais Farooz, 27, and Qari Yaqub Sheikh, 53.