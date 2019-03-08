Jaish-e-Mohammed militant killed in Kupwara

A Jaish-e-Mohammed militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in an overnight operation in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Police said the slain militant was a Pakistani national.

A J&K police spokesperson said that based on credible input about the presence of militants in Badrah Payen area of Kralgund in Handwara, a cordon-and-search operation was launched on Wednesday evening by security forces.

“As the searches were going on, the hiding terrorists lobbed grenades and fired indiscriminately on the search party. The fire was retaliated, leading to a gunfight,” said the police.

The police spokesperson said that one militant was killed in the exchange of fire, and his body was retrieved from the encounter site. “From the incriminating materials recovered, it is understood that the killed terrorist was a Pakistani national codenamed Anwar, and was affiliated to JeM,” the police spokesperson said.