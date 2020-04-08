J&K: JeM terrorist commander killed in Sopore encounter, say police

The official said the forces conducted searches in the area and maintained a tight cordon during the night to stop militants from fleeing. (Representational) The official said the forces conducted searches in the area and maintained a tight cordon during the night to stop militants from fleeing. (Representational)

A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militant commander was killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in North Kashmir’s Sopore on Wednesday, officials said.

A cordon and search operation was launched by joint forces in Arampora area of Sopore on Tuesday night, after they received information regarding the presence of militants in the area. On Wednesday morning, police said that they established contact with “two to four militants” who were reported to be present inside a house.

By Wednesday evening, police confirmed that they recovered dead body of one militant. “In the ongoing encounter at Sopore, the body of one JeM terrorist namely Sajad Ahmed Dar has been recovered so far. Clearance of the target house in progress,” said a J-K Police spokesperson.

In a tweet, the J-K police said Dar used “modern approaches of communication with other conduits of the outfit via social media apps.” “He was well versed in handling different weapons like AK Series rifles, pistol and hand grenade etc. He was involved in a number of terror acts,” the police said.

In another tweet, the police added: “The killed terrorist threatened and intimidated peace loving citizens of Sopore and its peripheral areas. He explored the opportunities to assault security forces and VIP rallies through his OGWs. He motivated local youth for execution of grenade attacks against monetary benefits.”

SSP Sopore, Javid Iqbal told the The Indian Express that Dar joined militancy two years ago and one security personnel also suffered minor injuries in the operation on Wednesday. “The operation is still going on in the area,” he informed.

A total of 10 militants have been killed so far in three gunbattles in the Valley since last week, in which 5 army personnel were also killed.

