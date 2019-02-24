Lucknow: 10-day custody for men held for alleged Jaish links

A local court here sent two Kashmiris, arrested by UP’s Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) from a hostel in Deoband late Thursday night for suspected links with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, to 10-day police custody on Saturday.

The youths – Shahnawaz Teli (26) and Aqib Ahmad Malik (28) – were brought to Lucknow on a transit remand Saturday.

When they were taken to the court, a group of lawyers protested. Police said that the protestors reportedly attempted to drag the youths outside the vehicle. Later, additional police force was called in and the two were produced before the court. “Shahnawaz and Aqib have been sent to police custody for 10 days,” said IG, ATS, Asim Kumar Arun.