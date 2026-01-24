Before Jaish commander was killed, police had to save civilians he was holding hostage

Following information that the terrorist was hiding in the village in Jammu’s Kathua district, security forces, the CRPF and the J&K police teams moved there (File photo)

Usman, a self-styled commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad who was killed by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday, was holding residents of a house in Parhetar village hostage, the police have said. The encounter involved police ensuring the civilians were rescued and moved to safety before they took on Usman.

Following information that the terrorist was hiding in the village in Jammu’s Kathua district, security forces, the CRPF and the J&K police teams moved there, Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma said.

A gunfight ensued, and the police managed to rescue the civilians being held hostage. Thereafter, a small police team moved inside the room where Usman was holding position.