Jaish commander among four militants killed in Srinagar, Kulgam encounters

Four militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar and Kulgam districts during the past 24 hours, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Among the slain militants was Shakoor Farooq Langoo who, police said, was involved in the killing of two BSF personnel in Soura area on May 20 this year.

According to J&K Police, a cordon a search operation was launched in Zadibal area of Srinagar following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

“During the search operation, an appeal was made to the terrorists through family members and community members to surrender but instead they started firing indiscriminately which led to an encounter,” a police spokesperson said.

Mobile internet services were suspended in view of the operation.

Besides Langoo, the slain militants have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Bhat of Semthan Bijbehara in Anantnag and Mohsin, a resident of Anchar area, who was missing since last month.

“As per police records, Langoo was involved in the killing of two BSF personnel at Soura on May 20 and the snatched AK rifle belonging to the deceased jawan was recovered from the site of encounter,” the police spokesperson said.

Police also said a slain militant killed in Kulgam encounter has been identified as a foreigner.

“In an operation that was launched on Saturday evening at Likhdipora village of Kulgam district, one terrorist was killed. He was identified as Tayab Waleed alias Imran Bhai alias Gazi Baba, a Pakistani national affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM,” the police spokesperson said.

“According to police records, he was operational commander of JeM and was an expert in making IEDs besides being a sharp shooter. Arms and ammunition, including one AK rifle, one M-4 carbine, a pistol and other incriminating material was recovered from the site of encounter,” the spokesperson said.

Security force have eliminated 31 militants in June while 105 ultras have been been killed this year so far.

