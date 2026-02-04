Jaish commander among 2 Pak terrorists killed in Jammu after 20-hour operation

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Security forces killed two Pakistani terrorists on Wednesday following an over 20-hour operation in the remote Basantgarh area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir.
One of the slain terrorists has been identified as Avu Mayia, a top commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad who had been active in the area for the past several years.
Nagrota-based White Knight Corps on its X handle confirmed the killing of two terrorists in what it called Operation KIYA.
“`Based on specific intelligence input provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police, troops of CIF Delta, White Knight Corps planned and executed a focused joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jphar Forest, Basantgarh (J&K) in coordination with police and CRPF reinforcing the cordon, ensuring effective area domination to prevent escape of terrorists,” it said.
Pointing out that contact with terrorists was established yesterday, it said that since then, terrorists had been prevented from breaking contact. “Following a calibrated and coordinated response, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised,” it said.
The operation highlighted seamless inter-agency coordination, tactical precision and high standards of professionalism, it said, adding: “We serve, We Protect!”
Basantgarh, which borders Kathua district’s Bani area on one side and Doda district on the other, has been a hotspot since the mid-1990s for terrorists entering Jammu and Kashmir through the international border. For the last two years, the area has again started witnessing terrorist movement, prompting security forces and police to launch combing and search operations.
An Army Havildar was killed during an encounter with terrorists in the Basantgarh area in April last year.
Just last week, General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Prasanna Kishore Mishra, visited Basantgarh to review the security situation and reinforce counter-terrorism measures in the area.
During his visit to forward locations, Lt Gen Mishra interacted with troops and urged them to remain alert, proactive and ready to counter emerging threats effectively.
Meanwhile, security forces, police and CRPF continued their joint searches for absconding terrorists in Chhatru forests that have continued for more than a fortnight. Three terrorists, owing allegiance to Jaish-e-Mohammad, had fled after having an encounter with security forces in Chhatru’s Singhpora area on January 18, which resulted in the death of an Army Havildar and injuries to seven soldiers.
Since then, the troops, assisted by drones and sniffer dogs, have been carrying out searches on a massive scale. The former had established contact with them on three more occasions, but terrorists managed to slip every time.
