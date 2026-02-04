Jaish commander among 2 Pak terrorists killed in Jammu after 20-hour operation

Pointing out that contact with terrorists was established yesterday, it said that since then, terrorists had been prevented from breaking contact.

Security forces killed two Pakistani terrorists on Wednesday following an over 20-hour operation in the remote Basantgarh area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir.

One of the slain terrorists has been identified as Avu Mayia, a top commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad who had been active in the area for the past several years.

Nagrota-based White Knight Corps on its X handle confirmed the killing of two terrorists in what it called Operation KIYA.

“`Based on specific intelligence input provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police, troops of CIF Delta, White Knight Corps planned and executed a focused joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jphar Forest, Basantgarh (J&K) in coordination with police and CRPF reinforcing the cordon, ensuring effective area domination to prevent escape of terrorists,” it said.