scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Jaish affiliate PAFF declared terrorist group

According to a notification issued by the MHA, the PAFF emerged in 2019 as a proxy outfit of JeM, a proscribed terrorist organisation.

“The PAFF regularly issues threats to Indian security forces, political leaders, and civilians working in Jammu and Kashmir from other states. The PAFF along with other organisations is involved in conspiring pro-actively physically and on social media to undertake violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities in India,” the notification said.
Listen to this article
Jaish affiliate PAFF declared terrorist group
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

THE PEOPLE’S Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), believed to be an affiliate of Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), was on Friday declared as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to a notification issued by the MHA, the PAFF emerged in 2019 as a proxy outfit of JeM, a proscribed terrorist organisation.

“The PAFF regularly issues threats to Indian security forces, political leaders, and civilians working in Jammu and Kashmir from other states. The PAFF along with other organisations is involved in conspiring pro-actively physically and on social media to undertake violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities in India,” the notification said.

“The PAFF along with other organisations is indulging in radicalization of impressionable youth for the purpose of recruitment and training in handling guns, ammunition and explosives,” the notification stated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023

Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Arbaz Ahmad Mir, who hails from J&K but is based in Pakistan at present, was designated as ‘individual terrorist’ by the MHA on Friday. Officials said Mir was the main accused in the targeted killing of Rajni Bala, a schoolteacher, in Kulgam in May last year.

“He is involved in coordinating terrorism in the Kashmir Valley and supporting terrorists by transporting illegal arms or ammunition from across the border,” the notification stated.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 05:07 IST
Next Story

Case against PCS officer on graft charges

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close