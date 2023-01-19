scorecardresearch
‘Indian politics needs more like her’: Jairam Ramesh on Jacinda Ardern stepping down as New Zealand PM

Ardern said that it had been a tough five and a half years as prime minister and that she was only human and needed to step aside

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hailed New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's decision to step down. (File Photos)

Hours after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern decided that she would step down next month and not seek re-election, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that Indian politics needs more people like her.

Lauding the decision, the General Secretary in-charge of Communications of the Congress party tweeted: “Legendary cricket commentator, Vijay Merchant once said about retiring at the peak of his career: Go when people ask why is he going instead of why isn’t he going. Kiwi PM, Jacinda Ardern has just said she is quitting following Merchant’s maxim. Indian politics needs more like her.”

Earlier in the day, Ardern said that it had been a tough five and a half years as prime minister and that she was only human and needed to step aside.

“This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year, but another term – because that is what this year requires. I have not been able to do that,” Ardern, 42, told a news conference. “I know there will be much discussion in the aftermath of this decision as to what the so-called ‘real’ reason was… The only interesting angle you will find is that after going on six years of some big challenges, that I am human,” she continued. “Politicians are human. We give all that we can, for as long as we can, and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time.”

A ruling New Zealand Labour Party vote for a new leader will take place on Sunday; the party leader will be prime minister until the next general election. Ardern’s term as the leader will conclude no later than Feb. 7 and a general election will be held on Oct. 14.

