Always said demonising PM Modi was wrong: Abhishek Singhvi backs colleague Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Friday came out in support of party colleague Jairam Ramesh over the latter’s remarks that demonising Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “wrong” and acts must be judged issue-wise, not person-wise.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, “Always said demonising Modi was wrong. Not only is he PM of nation, a one-way opposition actually helps him.”

“Acts are always good, bad and indifferent—they must be judged issue wise and not person wise. Certainly, the ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds. #Jairamramesh,” he added.

Singhvi’s remarks came a day after Ramesh said the Prime Minister’s governance model was not a “complete negative story”.

Addressing a gathering while launching a book, “Malevolent Republic: A Short History of the New India”, written by Kapil Satish Komireddi, Ramesh said the political class should acknowledge the work done by the Modi government in the past five years due to which he was voted back to power by over “30 per cent of the electorate”.

“He (Modi) talks in a language that connects him with the people. If you are going to demonise him all the time, you are not going to be able to confront him,” PTI quoted Ramesh as saying.

Ramesh, who held portfolios of Rural Development, and Drinking Water and Sanitation ministries in the UPA government, further asserted that PM Modi’s “economics of governance” was not a negative story altogether.

“In 2019, all of us in the political discourse made fun of one or two of his programmes. But it has turned out in all electoral studies that the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is one single programme that has been able to connect him with crores and crores of women and given him the political traction which he didn’t have in 2014,” said the Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka.

“Now if we are going to run this down and say this is all hocus pocus and say these are wrong numbers, we are not going to confront this guy,” Ramesh said.

On Modi’s rise from a “non-entity in national politics” in 2009 to becoming a two-time prime minister, Ramesh said people of the country were not holding him responsible for the current distress in the country.

“We talked about farmers distress throughout our entire campaign. People realise there was farmers’ distress but they did not hold Modi responsible for it. You saw what happened in the election results thereafter. We have to understand what made him respectable,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)