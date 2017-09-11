Jaipur’s walled city remains under curfew as talks fail

The delegation of community leaders, led by former state minister Duru Miyan, met the commissioner and the district collector on Sunday but as there was no agreement on the family’s demand of a Rs 1-crore compensation and an FIR against policemen, the situation in Ramganj remained unchanged. The delegation of community leaders, led by former state minister Duru Miyan, met the commissioner and the district collector on Sunday but as there was no agreement on the family’s demand of a Rs 1-crore compensation and an FIR against policemen, the situation in Ramganj remained unchanged.

Talks between the Muslim community and the police remained inconclusive in Jaipur where a youth was allegedly shot by police on Friday night. Parts of the wall city in Jaipur, where the alleged firing happened, were under curfew for the second day and so far, neither Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, nor Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has spoken. Muslim organisations will hold a dharna on Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, which is outside the walled city and one of Jaipur’s important roads, on Monday.

The delegation of community leaders, led by former state minister Duru Miyan, met the commissioner and the district collector on Sunday but as there was no agreement on the family’s demand of a Rs 1-crore compensation and an FIR against policemen, the situation in Ramganj remained unchanged.

On Friday night, a traffic scuffle in Ramganj triggered a bigger exchange between residents and the police, during which the police allegedly fired, killing Mohammad Raees (24), also known as Aadil. Four policemen were injured. BJP president Ashok Parnami said: “We only want peace to be restored. We have been talking to them (the community) since yesterday but it seems there is nobody from their side who can take a decision. We have told them that whatever compensation the government has been giving in such cases will be given. Regarding the post-mortem, we’ve agreed to their demand of having a Muslim doctor on board. The situation is totally under control. The Congress is playing politics over the issue.”

The family of Raees refused to allow a post-mortem after talks remained inconclusive. Apart from a compensation of Rs 1 crore and the FIR against police, the family has demanded a government job for a family member. They also want the suspension of the entire Ramganj police station staff.

“Aadil was to be married in November but now all that is over. My mother and four sisters haven’t stopped crying since that night. We just want justice now. The inquiry will drag on for years… but it is certain that the police did open fire. So why are they not registering an FIR against the errant policemen?” Raees’s elder brother Mohammad Haneef said. Essentials like milk and medicines were distributed under police protection in the areas under curfew as people stayed locked in their homes.

Earlier in the day, Parnami met the injured policemen at Sawai Man Singh Hospital. “The situation is peaceful now but we are reviewing it. As of now the curfew and suspension of Internet services will continue. We have ensured distribution of essential commodities in the areas under curfew,” police commissioner Sanjay Agarwal told The Indian Express.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App