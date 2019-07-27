Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh hospital to record patients’ religion

Patients in hospitals attached with Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh hospital will now have to register their religion, according to a recent directive issued by the hospital.

The July 12 directive, issued by SMS principal Sudhir Bhandari to nine institutions attached with the hospital, claims that since all the information about patients is not recorded in hospital files, it prevents “work/contact/information/line listing with regard to the patients”.

A pre-OPD registration slip, currently used by SMS hospital has also been attached with the letter for reference.

Apart from name, age, gender, address, etc, the slip has a column for religion.

SMS superintendent D S Meena told The Indian Express, “Basically, it is collected from a research point of view to collect patient’s data comprehensively.”

“You need such data — including geography and pattern of a disease — to control it and for research purposes,” he said.

“People are moulding it in a wrong way, which is very very disheartening,” he added. ENS