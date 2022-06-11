SC rejects pleas seeking another round of counselling for NEET-PG

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed petitions seeking another round of counselling for vacant seats in the NEET-PG All India Quota, pointing out that eight to nine rounds had already been held and the Centre’s decision to not hold another round of counselling is not arbitrary, but in the interest of medical education and public health.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose said most of the 1,456 vacant seats are in non-clinical courses and that “students cannot still pray for admissions for those seats remaining vacant after approximately one year of the academic session and remaining vacant after 8 or 9 rounds of counselling”.

Referring to the decisions of the apex court in two earlier matters that raised similar prayers, the bench said applying the law laid down by the court in those decisions to the facts of this case, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the Union of India “have to adhere to the time schedule for completing the admission process”.

It added that “the current admission of NEET-2021 is already behind schedule and even after conducting 8-9 rounds of counselling, some seats of mainly non-technical courses remain vacant. Thereafter, when a conscious decision is taken by the Centre and the medical council not to conduct a further special stray round of counselling, it cannot be said that the same is arbitrary”.

“The decision is in the interest of medical education and public health. There cannot be any compromise with the merit and the quality of medical education that will ultimately affect public health,” the bench said, dismissing the petitions.

Opposing the prayer for another round of counselling, the Centre had on Thursday told the Supreme Court that nine rounds of counselling had already taken place and that a large chunk of vacancies was a consequence of candidates not taking up non-clinical seats.

Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh, appearing for the Centre and the MCC, said seats remaining vacant was a “structural issue” as many candidates who opted for non-clinical, paramedical or teaching seats ended up not taking admission. “There are some seats in private medical colleges too where fee is very high,” he added.