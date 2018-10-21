Follow Us:
Sunday, October 21, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Woman jumps from third floor apartment in Jaipur after being gangraped

By: Express Web Desk | Jaipur | Published: October 21, 2018 5:53:57 pm
Jaipur, Jaipur woman raped, woman raped in Jaipur, Jaipur police, Jaipur rape case, india news, indian express, latest news The woman was tortured following which she jumped from the third floor of an apartment to escape. (Representational Image)

Two men have been arrested for allegedly gangraping a 23-year-old woman in Jaipur, police said on Sunday. Based on the survivor’s complaint, the accused were arrested late on Saturday night, a senior police official told news agency PTI.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly gangraped the woman on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The woman escaped and jumped from the third floor of the apartment.

Police said that the survivor is currently undergoing treatment at a Hospital. Her medical examination has been completed and the matter is under investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)

