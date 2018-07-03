Jaipur: Three-year-old girl raped by neighbour

the incident took place on Monday night, after the accused, a 25-year-old man, took the girl to an isolated corner and raped her while she was playing with other children outside her house. the incident took place on Monday night, after the accused, a 25-year-old man, took the girl to an isolated corner and raped her while she was playing with other children outside her house.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Jaipur’s Kanota area, police said on Tuesday. The SHO of Kanota Police Station, Gaurishankar Bohara said that the incident took place on Monday night when the accused, a 25-year-old man, took the girl to an isolated corner and raped her, while she was playing with other children outside her house.

The victim started crying which alerted her mother, and she came out of the house and tried to catch the accused but he managed to flee, the SHO added. DCP (East) Kunwar Rastradeep said teams have already been deployed to nab the accused, who worked as a labourer. Kunwar was quoted by PTI as saying: “The family of both the victim and the accused are neighbours and use to sleep outside their houses at night. It is suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime.”

A case of rape along with other relevant sections of the POCSO Act has been lodged against the accused. The victim is currently being treated at JK Lone hospital and is admitted in surgical ICU. Deputy Superintendent of the hospital Archana Johri confirmed that her condition was stable.

(With PTI inputs)

