Jaipur singer cancels garba shows after alleged threats from right-wing groups

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Organisers call off events after alleged threats over Muslim singer’s participation; right-wing group opposes non-Hindus performing at garba events

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 12:22 PM IST
Jaipur singer Javed Khan cancels garba performanceKhan returned the advance payment, while the organisers called off the shows, citing concerns over alleged threats from Bajrang Dal and Sanatan Suraksha Dal. (javedmzk/Instagram)
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Javed Khan, a singer with around 7 lakh Instagram followers, cancelled his garba performances scheduled for October 17 and 18 after members of right-wing groups allegedly threatened to disrupt the events over the participation of a Muslim performer.

Khan returned the advance payment, while the organisers called off the shows, citing concerns over alleged threats from Bajrang Dal and Sanatan Suraksha Dal.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Khan alleged that the groups were able to openly threaten organisers because of the state government’s support.

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“I was born and raised in Jaipur. I have good relations with all the communities but I have to cancel my show because of the threats given to the organisers. I do not want any loss for a businessman who was just trying to celebrate his festival. I even gave back the advance but I want to ask the government how these people are allowed to threaten openly. There are hoardings and banners all over Jaipur that are put by right-wing organisations to restrict non-Muslims entering the garba event,” said Khan.

He alleged that some people were attempting to disturb communal harmony in a city where communities had lived peacefully for years.

Ravi Patel, the organiser of the event at Moilse Club in Jaipur, said he had received calls from members of Sanatan Suraksha Dal and Bajrang Dal warning that the event would be disrupted if a non-Hindu was allowed to perform.

ALSO READ | From dancing in villages to multi-crore enterprise: The story of Garba in Gujarat

“We made all the preparations and the tickets were sold but after these threats we decided to cancel the event all together. It was a heavy loss for us but what can we do as we have to protect ourselves,” said Patel.

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Meanwhile, Ravi Gautam, a member of Sanatan Suraksha Dal, said the group opposed the participation of non-Hindus in garba events.

“We have made it clear to the government and the organisers that if any non-Muslim is allowed to enter the event then we will protest against it. We have told the administration as well. Our hoardings are all over the city and organisers should have thought about it before booking the event. We stand by our principles,” Gautam said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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