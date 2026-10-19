Jaipur singer cancels garba shows after alleged threats from right-wing groups

Javed Khan, a singer with around 7 lakh Instagram followers, cancelled his garba performances scheduled for October 17 and 18 after members of right-wing groups allegedly threatened to disrupt the events over the participation of a Muslim performer.

Khan returned the advance payment, while the organisers called off the shows, citing concerns over alleged threats from Bajrang Dal and Sanatan Suraksha Dal.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Khan alleged that the groups were able to openly threaten organisers because of the state government’s support.

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“I was born and raised in Jaipur. I have good relations with all the communities but I have to cancel my show because of the threats given to the organisers. I do not want any loss for a businessman who was just trying to celebrate his festival. I even gave back the advance but I want to ask the government how these people are allowed to threaten openly. There are hoardings and banners all over Jaipur that are put by right-wing organisations to restrict non-Muslims entering the garba event,” said Khan.