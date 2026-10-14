‘Stripped, assaulted’: NHRC seeks report on RSS pracharak’s ‘torture’ in custody in Jaipur

Two days after an RSS pracharak was allegedly assaulted by cops inside a police station in Jaipur rural, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) took cognizance of the incident even as Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday expressed “strong displeasure” at “unruly behaviour” of some police personnel.

The NHRC, issuing a notice to the Chief Secretary (CS) and Director General of Police (DGP), said that “the allegations, if established, disclose an exceptionally grave instance of custodial violence involving physical torture, forced stripping, humiliation and deliberate infliction of injuries upon a person under police control. Such conduct would constitute a serious infringement of the right to life, personal liberty and human dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, besides attracting criminal liability under the applicable provisions of law.”

On Sunday, RSS pracharak Krishna Avtar had alleged that he was stripped, assaulted on his private parts and subjected to physical abuse in police custody. As per the FIR, the police personnel also allegedly made insulting remarks about Avtar’s family and his association with the RSS, telling him that “Sangh ne desh ko barbaad kar diya hai (RSS has ruined the country).”

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NHRC said that the “alleged involvement of multiple police officials, the nature and severity of the assault, the reported loss of consciousness and subsequent hospitalisation raise serious concerns regarding abuse of police authority, violation of custodial safeguards and institutional accountability.”

The CS and the DGP have been asked to submit action-taken reports within two weeks: the DGP has been asked to provide details of the circumstances and legality of the apprehension, the FIR, preservation of CCTV footage and other evidence, and measures to protect the victim and witnesses, etc. while the CS has been directed to ensure immediate medical treatment, protection and appropriate relief for Avtar, as well as an “independent, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the alleged custodial torture,” and to fix administrative responsibility for the incident.

Meanwhile, officials in Jaipur said that the CM, who was chairing a high-level review meeting of law and order in the state, has also taken action “with a zero-tolerance policy on the recent criminal incidents in the state and the negligence and unruly behavior of some police personnel.”

While some policemen at Jaipur rural’s Narena police station had already been suspended in the RSS pracharak case, the CM on Tuesday directed “immediate removal of police personnel and strict disciplinary action, as per rules,” in all the recent cases involving lapses and “unruly” behaviour by cops, translating into suspension of one officer, while six have been kept on Awaiting Posting Order (APO) and two others have been removed.

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This includes officials in Bharatpur, where former BJP MLA Attar Singh Bhadana was allegedly killed by some locals over a dispute over a mining lease, as well as Sambhar Circle Officer Mukesh Joshi, who has been put on APO over the pracharak case.

The CM said that “Rajasthan has always been a peace-loving state. This image was adversely affected during the previous government but it has returned under our government, hence zero tolerance towards crimes is necessary under all circumstances.”

Following Bhadana’s death, he said that a detailed district-wise list of mining and land-related disputes should be prepared which should be followed by an action plan to resolve them.

The SHRC has also taken cognisance of the assault on Avtar, issuing notice and directions to the Inspector General, Jaipur Range, and other police officials, seeking a “compliance report/hearing” by October 16.