Jaipur reports zero new Covid cases in 24 hours

Jaipur on Sunday reported zero new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, as per the daily bulletin issued by the Health department.

Across the state too, only six new cases were reported till 6 pm on Sunday, with two from Sawai Madhopur and one each from Ajmer, Alwar, Barmer and Udaipur. So far, 9.54 lakh tests have returned positive in the state, out of which only 89 cases are still active. Of these, 30 are in Jaipur.

For Jaipur, this was only the second time since the coronavirus pandemic began when zero new cases were reported. On August 31 too, Jaipur – which has had the highest Covid-19 caseload in the state – had reported zero new cases.