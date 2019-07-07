Jaipur rape: Accused held, has string of cases of sexual violence

Five days after a minor girl’s rape in Jaipur and subsequent protests, police have arrested the alleged culprit, a 34-year-old who has previously been accused in at least four cases of sexual violence and was also sentenced to life imprisonment for a similar crime.

The rape of the seven-year-old girl on Monday had triggered massive outrage and the incident took a communal turn as a mob demanding the arrest of the accused targeted a number of homes and damaged over 60 vehicles, while pelting stones and clashing with the police.

According to the police, the child was picked up around 7.30 pm Monday from near her home by an unidentified youth on a motorcycle, who raped her before dropping her back after two hours.

The clashes had resulted in the administration suspending internet services in several parts of the city — the curbs were lifted on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the accused has also confessed to the abduction and rape of a four-year-old girl in the same area on June 22.

“We have arrested the accused from Kota. We have come to know that he has a history of sexual crimes and preliminary investigation suggests that he is of a perverted mind and a psychopath,” said Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastava.

“Back in January 2004, he had lured an 11-year-old boy in Jaipur on the pretext of feeding him bread before raping and murdering him. He was subsequently arrested and the court had sentenced him to life imprisonment. He was released in 2015 and following that he was involved in crimes such as burglary and theft,” Shrivastava said.

The Police Commissioner said that the accused had escaped from police custody once in the past.

“On November 2017, the accused was caught molesting two minor girls. When the police was informed, he assaulted an assistant sub inspector. He was later arrested from Ajmer but he jumped custody,” Shrivastava said. He said that several teams were formed to arrest the accused, who didn’t have any family and lived the life of a drifter, which made it harder to locate him.

“We arrested him from Kota’s Bhimganj Mandi where the accused had gone to meet an associate after he ran out of money. We relied on core policing methods, including beat system and inputs from informants, to get information about him. We are investigating to know about any other possible cases he might have been involved in,” Shrivastava said.