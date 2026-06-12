Power cut at event to list Centre’s 12-year achievements leaves Rajasthan govt red-faced

A day after a power cut during a press conference by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the party’s state office in Jaipur, the Rajasthan government ordered an inquiry on Friday.

Heeralal Nagar, Rajasthan’s Minister of State for Energy (independent charge), said an investigation will be conducted, and strict action will be taken.

The press conference was called to highlight the 12 years of the Narendra Modi government, coinciding with the celebrations following a record of 4,399 days of “continuous service as an elected PM.” However, there was a power cut lasting about 15 minutes while Vaishnaw and others were highlighting the Centre’s achievements. Apart from Vaishnaw and Nagar, BJP state president Madan Rathore was also present.