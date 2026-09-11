Jaipur man kills wife, three daughters with cement block; police launch search

A cement block suspected to have been used in the killings was recovered from the house. Preliminary investigation suggests the four women may have been attacked while they were asleep, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Jaipur West) Shiv Kumar Bhadwaj.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readSep 11, 2026 03:33 PM IST
The bodies of Geeta Jha and her daughters Nandini, Radhika and Gauri were found in separate rooms of the house in Govind Vatika, under the Kardhani police station area, on Thursday. All four had sustained injuries to their heads and faces.The bodies of Geeta Jha and her daughters Nandini, Radhika and Gauri were found in separate rooms of the house in Govind Vatika, under the Kardhani police station area. (AI generated Image)
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A 40-year-old woman and her three daughters, aged between 15 and 22, were allegedly bludgeoned to death with a cement block at their home in Jaipur following a family dispute, police said Friday.

The bodies of Geeta Jha and her daughters Nandini, Radhika and Gauri were found in separate rooms of the house in Govind Vatika, under the Kardhani police station area, on Thursday. All four had sustained injuries to their heads and faces.

Police suspect Geeta’s husband, Rahul Jha, was behind the killings. He allegedly fled after the incident and his phone has since been switched off. Police teams have been formed to trace him.

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A cement block suspected to have been used in the killings was recovered from the house. Preliminary investigation suggests the four women may have been attacked while they were asleep, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Jaipur West) Shiv Kumar Bhadwaj.

Police and Forensic Science Laboratory teams reached the spot after locals alerted the authorities. Further investigation is underway.

With PTI Inputs

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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