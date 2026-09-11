Jaipur man kills wife, three daughters with cement block; police launch search

The bodies of Geeta Jha and her daughters Nandini, Radhika and Gauri were found in separate rooms of the house in Govind Vatika, under the Kardhani police station area. (AI generated Image)

A 40-year-old woman and her three daughters, aged between 15 and 22, were allegedly bludgeoned to death with a cement block at their home in Jaipur following a family dispute, police said Friday.

The bodies of Geeta Jha and her daughters Nandini, Radhika and Gauri were found in separate rooms of the house in Govind Vatika, under the Kardhani police station area, on Thursday. All four had sustained injuries to their heads and faces.

Police suspect Geeta’s husband, Rahul Jha, was behind the killings. He allegedly fled after the incident and his phone has since been switched off. Police teams have been formed to trace him.