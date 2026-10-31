MBA student dies after jumping from Poornima University building

A 23-year-old MBA student died by suicide on Saturday morning after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of Poornima University in Jaipur. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by police.

Yashasvi Rohilla, a second-year MBA student and a resident of Gurjar Ki Thadi area, had secured a campus placement in a company in September, according to university officials.

Rakesh Gupta, dean of Student Welfare at Poornima University, told The Indian Express that Rohilla was a regular student who was consistent in her classes. Her third-semester mid-term examinations were underway when the incident took place.

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“When students were heading towards their classrooms on Saturday, Rohilla received a phone call. According to the CCTV footage, she spoke on the phone for around six minutes before climbing the stairs to the sixth floor and jumping,” Gupta said. Rohilla’s friends noticed her going upstairs and rushed to stop her, but she had jumped before they could intervene.