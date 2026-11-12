Behind Jaipur history sheeter’s murder, an enmity seven years in the making

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer ... Read More
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Four men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly hacking a history-sheeter to death in Jaipur’s Jagdamba Nagar area on Wednesday. Police said the murder was motivated by a seven-year-old enmity, with the deceased, Vijay Bajiya, allegedly involved in the killing of the father of one of the accused.
The accused have been identified as Anish Golya (21), Kamlesh Golya (23), Dinesh Chaudhary (23) and Yuvraj Chaudhary (23), all residents of Tibaria village under Jobner police station in Jaipur Rural.
Police said the four had formed a gang and named it ‘7007’ to avenge the murder of Anish’s father, Kailash Goyal, around seven years back.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur West) Prashant Kiran said police received information on November 11 that some unidentified men had attacked a person with axes near Ravana Gate in Jagdamba Nagar before fleeing. The injured man was taken to Defence Hospital in Kardhani, where he was declared dead. His body was later shifted to Kanwatia Hospital mortuary.
According to the police investigation, Vijay and Anish had an argument on the day of the incident, following which Anish allegedly planned the attack with three associates. The accused had reportedly purchased an axe in advance.
According to investigation, the four chased Vijay’s car in a camper vehicle, rammed it blocked his way. When Vijay’s vehicle broke down, he got out and tried to escape, but the accused chased him and attacked him repeatedly with axes, killing him on the spot.
Further investigation is underway, police said.