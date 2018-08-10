Jaipur man lodged in Pakistan jail to return home after 36 years

The family does not know as yet the circumstances under which Gajanand was arrested or his crime. The family does not know as yet the circumstances under which Gajanand was arrested or his crime.

Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra on Thursday said that a Jaipur man, Gajanand Sharma, who has been lodged in a Pakistan jail for the past 36 years will be released from jail early next week.

Earlier in the day, Bohra, along with 68-year-old Gajanand’s wife Makhni, son Mukesh and BJP party leaders met Minister of State for External Affairs General (retd.) V K Singh at Lok Sabha secretariat and enquired about the status of Sharma’s release.

Bohra said that Singh told them that Gajanand will be released from Lahore Central Jail on August 13.

The date and time of Gajanand’s return to India, however, has not been determined as yet.

Bohra said he had met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Singh several times in the past regarding the matter.

The MP said that Gajanand had been sentenced to two months incarceration but due to lack of consular access, he continued to remain in jail.

The MP said that it was not clear how Gajanand reached Pakistan.

It was only in May this year that after an enquiry through the External Affairs Ministry the Jaipur police and his family came to know that Gajanand was alive and lodged in a Pakistan jail.

