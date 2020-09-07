Jaipur man accused of stealing around 50 cars arrested

The accused is an MBA degree holder and has been involved in carjacking since 2009, the police said. (File)

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested a 40-year-old man from Jaipur on Sunday for allegedly stealing around 50 luxury cars from Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bangalore, Ghaziabad, Chennai and other cities of the country.

According to police, the accused, Satyendra Singh Shekhawat, a resident of Jaipur, was arrested by a team of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB).

The accused is an MBA degree holder and has been involved in carjacking since 2009, the police said.

BV Gohil, Assistant Commissioner of Police, DCB, said, “Earlier, the accused used to enter car showrooms during lunch hours and steal car keys from the key stand and flee with the available demonstration cars. However, after a few thefts, he was arrested when he was caught on CCTV footage doing so. Later, he took help of Youtube to get new ideas and ordered Chinese gadgets such as key data scanner called ‘handy baby’, electronic key cutting machine, power supply machine among others.”

“Now, the accused goes to any service centre and using the ‘handy baby’ device, he clones the key data of the electronic luxury car and hacks into the car’s GPS system. He used the electronic key cutter machine to make a duplicate key and later he used to locate the car using the GPS system. When the car owner took the vehicle from the service centre, the accused follows the car’s location and when the vehicle is parked in an area, where there were no CCTV cameras, he used the duplicate key to steal it,” the DCP said.

According to police, thefts of as many as 12 luxury vehicles including Scoprio, Fortuner and Mercedes have been detected till now in Ahmedabad, Gandhina-gar, Ghaziabad, Chennai, Bengaluru,among others.

