Jaipur: Lightning strikes tower near Amer Fort, 11 dead

At least 11 people died in Jaipur on Sunday and 11-12 others were injured after lightning struck a watchtower near Amer Fort during a thunderstorm on Sunday evening.

“So far, 11 people have died while another 11-12 persons are injured,” Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava told The Indian Express.

“The incident took place around 7:30 pm today when lightning struck a watch tower situated in the hills opposite the Amer Fort. Nine bodies were found on the spot after the accident. The watch tower was situated on the opposite side of the Amer fort and most of those dead are youngsters,” said Amer police station SHO Shivnarayan.

ACP Amer Saurabh Tiwari said that place where the lightning struck was a tower from where watch was kept over the nearby areas in the past.

“When the lightning struck, the people present in the tower included tourists as well as local people,” said Tiwari.

Following the incident, Health Minister Raghu Sharma reached the SMS Hospital to take stock of the treatment of the injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, in Kota’s Garda village, four people died on the spot after lightning struck the tree under which they were taking shelter.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra expressed grief over loss of lives in the tragedy.

With inputs from PTI