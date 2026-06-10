Two cops suspended, crackdown at ‘illegal’ units after oversight blamed for Jaipur fire

A day after eight people died in a fire at an illegal firecracker factory warehouse in Khoh Nagoriyan area, police have suspended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a head constable. It is learnt that the department took this action after allegations of negligence were levelled against the police.
According to police sources, several raids have been conducted in the area since Tuesday night. A large amount of gunpowder — stored illegally — has been recovered from other factories.
Ranjeeta Sharma, DCP East, Jaipur Commissionerate said that two factories were found to be functioning in the area that are making illegal fireworks.
“Apart from the factory involved in Tuesday’s incident, two more factories have been found working in the area. We have raided and sealed the premises. Case will be registered against the owner of the factory who opened these factories. We have suspended two of our officials and are mapping the area where such factories are working without permit,” said Sharma.
The fire broke out at the illegal firecracker factory in Khoh Nagorian around 11:00 AM on June 9, claiming eight lives, including that of a child and two siblings.
As per police sources, the illegal factory was being operated by Firoz, a resident of Delhi.
In Javed Vihar, where these illegal factories have been sealed, Arman Malik—a young man living in a nearby house—said, “I have been living in this house with my family for the past four years.”
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“Firecracker manufacturing has been going on in the illegal factory near my home for about two years. The work was carried out behind closed and locked doors. A fire broke out at a firecracker factory here a year ago as well. A complaint was lodged with the police, but no action was taken,” said Arman.
MLA Rafiq Khan, the Congress Party’s Chief Whip in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and MLA from Adarsh Nagar, has expressed deep sorrow over the massive fire that broke out at a firecracker warehouse in the Kho Nagorian area of Jaipur.
Rafiq Khan stated that the loss of lives—including a child—in this incident is deeply tragic and unfortunate. “Illegal firecracker factories and warehouses were operating in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, in violation of regulations, yet the government and the administration remained completely unaware of them. This serves as evidence of the BJP government’s apathy, administrative failure, and gross negligence. The government frequently claims to conduct surveys, campaigns, and administrative drives, it has utterly failed to curb illegal and hazardous activities taking place right under its nose. Had timely action been taken, many lives could have been saved.”
He demanded a high-level inquiry into the entire matter, strict action against the guilty officials and those responsible, and appropriate compensation for the families of the deceased.
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As per police sources, the illegal factory was being operated by Firoz, a resident of Delhi.
In Javed Vihar, where these illegal factories have been sealed, Arman Malik—a young man living in a nearby house—said, “I have been living in this house with my family for the past four years.”
“Firecracker manufacturing has been going on in the illegal factory near my home for about two years. The work was carried out behind closed and locked doors. A fire broke out at a firecracker factory here a year ago as well. A complaint was lodged with the police, but no action was taken,” said Arman.
MLA Rafiq Khan, the Congress Party’s Chief Whip in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and MLA from Adarsh Nagar, has expressed deep sorrow over the massive fire that broke out at a firecracker warehouse in the Kho Nagorian area of Jaipur.
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Rafiq Khan stated that the loss of lives—including a child—in this incident is deeply tragic and unfortunate. “Illegal firecracker factories and warehouses were operating in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, in violation of regulations, yet the government and the administration remained completely unaware of them. This serves as evidence of the BJP government’s apathy, administrative failure, and gross negligence. The government frequently claims to conduct surveys, campaigns, and administrative drives, it has utterly failed to curb illegal and hazardous activities taking place right under its nose. Had timely action been taken, many lives could have been saved.”
He demanded a high-level inquiry into the entire matter, strict action against the guilty officials and those responsible, and appropriate compensation for the families of the deceased.