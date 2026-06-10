Two cops suspended, crackdown at ‘illegal’ units after oversight blamed for Jaipur fire

Raids conducted in the area led to the recovery of gunpowder from other ‘illegal’ factories

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
5 min readJaipurUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 06:19 PM IST
According to police sources, several raids have been conducted in the area since Tuesday nightAccording to police sources, several raids have been conducted in the area since Tuesday night (PTI Photo)
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A day after eight people died in a fire at an illegal firecracker factory warehouse in Khoh Nagoriyan area, police have suspended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a head constable. It is learnt that the department took this action after allegations of negligence were levelled against the police.

According to police sources, several raids have been conducted in the area since Tuesday night. A large amount of gunpowder — stored illegally — has been recovered from other factories.

Ranjeeta Sharma, DCP East, Jaipur Commissionerate said that two factories were found to be functioning in the area that are making illegal fireworks.

“Apart from the factory involved in Tuesday’s incident, two more factories have been found working in the area. We have raided and sealed the premises. Case will be registered against the owner of the factory who opened these factories. We have suspended two of our officials and are mapping the area where such factories are working without permit,” said Sharma.

The fire broke out at the illegal firecracker factory in Khoh Nagorian around 11:00 AM on June 9, claiming eight lives, including that of a child and two siblings.

As per police sources, the illegal factory was being operated by Firoz, a resident of Delhi.

In Javed Vihar, where these illegal factories have been sealed, Arman Malik—a young man living in a nearby house—said, “I have been living in this house with my family for the past four years.”

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“Firecracker manufacturing has been going on in the illegal factory near my home for about two years. The work was carried out behind closed and locked doors. A fire broke out at a firecracker factory here a year ago as well. A complaint was lodged with the police, but no action was taken,” said Arman.

MLA Rafiq Khan, the Congress Party’s Chief Whip in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and MLA from Adarsh Nagar, has expressed deep sorrow over the massive fire that broke out at a firecracker warehouse in the Kho Nagorian area of Jaipur.

Rafiq Khan stated that the loss of lives—including a child—in this incident is deeply tragic and unfortunate. “Illegal firecracker factories and warehouses were operating in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, in violation of regulations, yet the government and the administration remained completely unaware of them. This serves as evidence of the BJP government’s apathy, administrative failure, and gross negligence. The government frequently claims to conduct surveys, campaigns, and administrative drives, it has utterly failed to curb illegal and hazardous activities taking place right under its nose. Had timely action been taken, many lives could have been saved.”

He demanded a high-level inquiry into the entire matter, strict action against the guilty officials and those responsible, and appropriate compensation for the families of the deceased.

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As per police sources, the illegal factory was being operated by Firoz, a resident of Delhi.

In Javed Vihar, where these illegal factories have been sealed, Arman Malik—a young man living in a nearby house—said, “I have been living in this house with my family for the past four years.”

“Firecracker manufacturing has been going on in the illegal factory near my home for about two years. The work was carried out behind closed and locked doors. A fire broke out at a firecracker factory here a year ago as well. A complaint was lodged with the police, but no action was taken,” said Arman.

MLA Rafiq Khan, the Congress Party’s Chief Whip in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and MLA from Adarsh Nagar, has expressed deep sorrow over the massive fire that broke out at a firecracker warehouse in the Kho Nagorian area of Jaipur.

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Rafiq Khan stated that the loss of lives—including a child—in this incident is deeply tragic and unfortunate. “Illegal firecracker factories and warehouses were operating in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, in violation of regulations, yet the government and the administration remained completely unaware of them. This serves as evidence of the BJP government’s apathy, administrative failure, and gross negligence. The government frequently claims to conduct surveys, campaigns, and administrative drives, it has utterly failed to curb illegal and hazardous activities taking place right under its nose. Had timely action been taken, many lives could have been saved.”

He demanded a high-level inquiry into the entire matter, strict action against the guilty officials and those responsible, and appropriate compensation for the families of the deceased.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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