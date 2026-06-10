Two cops suspended, crackdown at ‘illegal’ units after oversight blamed for Jaipur fire

According to police sources, several raids have been conducted in the area since Tuesday night (PTI Photo)

A day after eight people died in a fire at an illegal firecracker factory warehouse in Khoh Nagoriyan area, police have suspended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a head constable. It is learnt that the department took this action after allegations of negligence were levelled against the police.

According to police sources, several raids have been conducted in the area since Tuesday night. A large amount of gunpowder — stored illegally — has been recovered from other factories.

Ranjeeta Sharma, DCP East, Jaipur Commissionerate said that two factories were found to be functioning in the area that are making illegal fireworks.

“Apart from the factory involved in Tuesday’s incident, two more factories have been found working in the area. We have raided and sealed the premises. Case will be registered against the owner of the factory who opened these factories. We have suspended two of our officials and are mapping the area where such factories are working without permit,” said Sharma.