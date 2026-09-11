Jaipur man serves father morning tea, flees after ‘killing wife and 3 daughters’

Police officials said the murders are suspected to have occurred early in the morning, but the investigation will reveal further details.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurSep 11, 2026 07:44 PM IST
DCP (West) Prashant Kiran said information was received at 10 am that Rahul Jha had murdered his wife, Geeta Jha (40), and three daughters, two of whom were minors.DCP (West) Prashant Kiran said information was received at 10 am that Rahul Jha had murdered his wife, Geeta Jha (40), and three daughters, two of whom were minors. (Special arrangement photo)
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He allegedly killed his family, served his elderly father morning tea and fled home. The Jaipur Police are now on the hunt for the man, who allegedly killed his wife and three daughters in the city’s Kardhani area. According to the police, the four victims were killed by blows to the head with a stone and strikes to the face.

DCP (West) Prashant Kiran said information was received at 10 am that Rahul Jha had murdered his wife, Geeta Jha (40), and three daughters, two of whom were minors.

The accused fled on Friday morning after serving tea to his elderly father.

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“We received information that three bodies had been found in the area. We are investigating the case and searching for Rahul Jha, who is still absconding after leaving his phone at home,” said DCP Kiran.

Police said Geeta’s body was found in a room on the first floor, while the bodies of the three daughters were discovered in two rooms on the ground floor. Rahul is suspected to have killed his wife and daughters while they were asleep.

Police officials said the murders are suspected to have occurred early in the morning, but the investigation will reveal further details.

The police have recovered the stone allegedly used in the murders. The accused had accepted milk from the milkman at 7 am. Neighbours alerted the police at 10 am.

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The suspect’s father Lakshminath Jha said: “After my son gave me tea, he left home. I thought he must be going to the market. When I came out of the restroom, I saw blood in the downstairs room, began to weep, and informed the neighbours”.

Jaipur Commissioner Sachin Mittal, who also arrived at the scene in the afternoon, said the police found two cement blocks typically used in road construction in the house.

“We suspect he used these blocks to break the victims’ heads. There are some signs of a struggle between the victims and the accused. We are investigating the issue. The FSL report will clear the picture,” said Mittal.

According to the police, Geeta operated a beauty parlour on the first floor of the house. All three daughters were pursuing their education. One of the daughters, 22-year-old Nandini, was studying as well as working at a private company, while the minor daughters were still in school.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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