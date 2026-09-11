Jaipur man serves father morning tea, flees after ‘killing wife and 3 daughters’

DCP (West) Prashant Kiran said information was received at 10 am that Rahul Jha had murdered his wife, Geeta Jha (40), and three daughters, two of whom were minors. (Special arrangement photo)

He allegedly killed his family, served his elderly father morning tea and fled home. The Jaipur Police are now on the hunt for the man, who allegedly killed his wife and three daughters in the city’s Kardhani area. According to the police, the four victims were killed by blows to the head with a stone and strikes to the face.

DCP (West) Prashant Kiran said information was received at 10 am that Rahul Jha had murdered his wife, Geeta Jha (40), and three daughters, two of whom were minors.

The accused fled on Friday morning after serving tea to his elderly father.