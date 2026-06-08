3,000 cops, drone surveillance, internet blackout: Inside Jaipur’s massive demolition drive

Jaipur, Jun 08 (ANI): Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) carries out an anti-encroachment drive in Jagatpura for the widening of the road running parallel to the railway line, in Jaipur on Monday. (ANI Photo)

In a major anti-encroachment drive, the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Monday demolished more than 50 allegedly illegal structures, including some religious sites, officials said.

Bulldozers were deployed in the city’s Jagatpura area to clear encroachments along a key road running parallel to the railway line from the Nandpuri underpass. The operation aims to restore the road to its sanctioned width of 80 feet and improve connectivity between Nandpuri and Jagatpura.

According to officials, several stretches of the road had narrowed to just 25–30 feet due to encroachments, despite revenue records showing an 80-foot-wide right-of-way. The approximately 1.5-kilometre route passes through six major residential colonies and serves as an important link for commuters.