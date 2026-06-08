3,000 cops, drone surveillance, internet blackout: Inside Jaipur’s massive demolition drive

Jaipur, Jun 08 (ANI): Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) carries out an anti-encroachment drive in Jagatpura for the widening of the road running parallel to the railway line, in Jaipur on Monday. (ANI Photo)
In a major anti-encroachment drive, the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Monday demolished more than 50 allegedly illegal structures, including some religious sites, officials said.
Bulldozers were deployed in the city’s Jagatpura area to clear encroachments along a key road running parallel to the railway line from the Nandpuri underpass. The operation aims to restore the road to its sanctioned width of 80 feet and improve connectivity between Nandpuri and Jagatpura.
According to officials, several stretches of the road had narrowed to just 25–30 feet due to encroachments, despite revenue records showing an 80-foot-wide right-of-way. The approximately 1.5-kilometre route passes through six major residential colonies and serves as an important link for commuters.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Rajeev Pachar said, “We have removed a mosque and two temples. There were more than 100 houses, the front portion of which were removed a month back. There was no problem faced by police, and the public supported the administration. There was one mazaar, which had its boundary between the road, so we removed that…”
To prevent law-and-order issues, authorities imposed extensive security measures. Around 3,000 police personnel were deployed in and around the area, while surveillance was carried out using drone cameras. Police used public address systems to instruct residents gathered on rooftops to come down and refrain from taking photographs or recording videos of the operation.
Mobile internet services were suspended from midnight Sunday to midnight Monday across several police station jurisdictions in Jaipur under orders issued by Jaipur Divisional Commissioner V Saravana Kumar. The shutdown covered large parts of both Jaipur North and Jaipur East zones, including areas such as Ramganj, Galta Gate, Amer, Shastri Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer and Pratap Nagar.
The suspension extended beyond mobile data services to include bulk SMS and internet-based messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and X. Authorities said exemptions could be granted to essential government and emergency services as per applicable rules.
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Power supply to the entire Nandpuri area was also disconnected during the operation to prevent the use of home Wi-Fi networks. Roads leading to the site were barricaded, and police personnel were stationed across the locality, including on rooftops.
The JDA maintains that the road-widening project will ease traffic pressure on Hare Krishna Marg and significantly improve access for residents of more than 50 colonies travelling towards Malviya Nagar, Pradhan Marg and Apex Circle.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More