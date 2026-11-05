Officer seeks bribe to let off employer who did not deposit his staff’s PF, held in Jaipur

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An enforcement officer of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) was arrested by Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Jaipur, officials said Wednesday.
Acting on the instructions of the headquarters, the ACB’s Jaipur Unit arrested Sonu Maurya, catching him “red-handed” while accepting the bribe.
ACB’s Director General of Police, Govind Gupta, said that a complaint was received by the ACB where it was alleged that in lieu of not registering an FIR against the complainant and not freezing the bank accounts for not depositing the Provident Fund of employees working in his firm, the accused, Sonu Maurya, was demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.
Based on the complaint, the bribery demand was verified, and the accused was found to have eventually demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. On Wednesday, in the presence of the Chartered Accountant of the complainant’s firm, the accused received the bribe amount, as demanded, which was recovered by the ACB team.
Gupta said that the trap was laid under the supervision of ACB Deputy Inspector General Omprakash Meena by a team consisting of Additional SP Manoj Kumar Gupta, among others.
Inquiries are also being conducted regarding the role of other individuals in the case, ACB said. Officials said that apart from conducting interrogations and investigations in the case, an FIR will be lodged against Maurya under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Earlier, in September, a senior officer of Rajasthan’s premier police agency, the Special Operations Group (SOG), allegedly sought a bribe of Rs 2 crore from a man in lieu of getting his name cleared in the multi-crore Udaipur Municipal Corporation land scam case.
Mukesh Kumar Soni is an Additional Superintendent of Police with the SOG, often touted as the “pride of Rajasthan police” for its role in exposing major drug syndicates, probing digital frauds, and cracking down on gangster networks.
Soni was arrested by the state’s Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) after his alleged middleman, Sajjan Singh Jain alias Tatla, was caught “red-handed” while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 crore on his behalf on Saturday.