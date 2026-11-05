Officer seeks bribe to let off employer who did not deposit his staff’s PF, held in Jaipur

An enforcement officer of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) was arrested by Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Jaipur, officials said Wednesday.

Acting on the instructions of the headquarters, the ACB’s Jaipur Unit arrested Sonu Maurya, catching him “red-handed” while accepting the bribe.

ACB’s Director General of Police, Govind Gupta, said that a complaint was received by the ACB where it was alleged that in lieu of not registering an FIR against the complainant and not freezing the bank accounts for not depositing the Provident Fund of employees working in his firm, the accused, Sonu Maurya, was demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.