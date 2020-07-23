Jaipur court directs SOG to probe Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s role in Rs 884-cr scam

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is also being probed for his role in the alleged plot to topple the Rajasthan government. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is also being probed for his role in the alleged plot to topple the Rajasthan government.

A local court in Jaipur has directed Rajasthan’s Special Operations Group (SOG) to investigate the role of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in connection with the Rs 884-crore Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam.

The matter is being investigated by SOG since last year. Petitioners in the case claimed the SOG found that some money was allegedly transferred to companies owned by Shekhawat, his wife, and others, but their role was never investigated.

The credit society opened in 2008 offering high interest rates on deposits. However, it allegedly duped depositors by siphoning the money under fake loans.

This comes a day after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing Shekhawat and other BJP leaders of attempts to topple the state government through “horse trading”

The SOG, which is also probing the alleged plot to bring down the state government, had sent a subpoena to Shekkhawat under Section 160 of the CrPC in connection with the audio tapes, in one of which the minister is allegedly heard during a purported conversation to topple the Rajasthan government.

However, the FIR does not identify “Gajendra Singh” referred in the clip as Union minister Shekhawat, a senior BJP leader from Rajasthan. Shekhawat had earlier denied that he figured in the audio clip and said he is open to a probe.

On Monday, he questioned the authenticity of the audio tapes and said, “They (police) should first clarify about authenticity of these tapes. Who recorded it and where did the SOG get it from. Investigation should be carried out to find out if these tapes are genuine or not.”

