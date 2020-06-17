Asymptomatic patients can stay at home — with conditions

According to the officials, 19 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, but are asymptomatic, have been allowed to stay under home quarantine in various areas of the city. (File Photo) According to the officials, 19 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, but are asymptomatic, have been allowed to stay under home quarantine in various areas of the city. (File Photo)

Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in Jaipur are being allowed to stay in home quarantine, subject to fulfillment of certain conditions, state health department officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, 19 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, but are asymptomatic, have been allowed to stay under home quarantine in various areas of the city.

“Those patients who are asymptomatic are being allowed to stay under home quarantine subject to fulfilment of certain conditions. Patients who don’t have fever, whose oxygen saturation is normal and are capable of following all the rules of home isolation will be allowed to stay at home under strict monitoring. At present, we have 19 such patients under home quarantine,” said Dr Narottam Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Jaipur.

Sharma added that the facility is being allowed in areas that are less crowded and after confirming that the patient is not in the risk of spreading the infection.

“The health department calls up the patient in such cases to take regular readings of their oxygen saturation and body temperature. Teams from the nearest government dispensaries are also sent to the home where the patient is residing to check whether the person has developed symptoms. More than 85 per cent of the Covid-19 positive cases are asymptomatic,” said Sharma.

Sharma said that the decision has been taken to ensure adequate institutional quarantine facilities for symptomatic patients.

