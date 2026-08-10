Water cannons, scuffle mark Congress protest over Jaipur civic failures

Jully said the rally was not merely a demonstration but an expression of “public anger against the BJP government’s failures and unfulfilled promises”.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
2 min readJaipurUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 10:37 PM IST
Police use water cannons to disperse Congress workers during the 'Hisab Mango' (Demand Accountability) rally at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation office, in Jaipur on Monday. (ANI Photo)Police use water cannons to disperse Congress workers during the 'Hisab Mango' (Demand Accountability) rally at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation office, in Jaipur on Monday. (ANI Photo)
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Water cannons met Congress workers as protests against the Jaipur Municipal Corporation ended in a scuffle with police on Monday.

The protest was part of the Congress’s ‘Hisaab Mango Rally’, with Congress workers marching towards the municipal corporation headquarters. The mobilisation was to protest what the Congress called governance failures — poor infrastructure, corruption and coercive tax collection.

The BJP currently leads the Jaipur Municipal Corporation. State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas led the protesters. Dotasra blamed the BJP for the “poor” state of Jaipur’s infrastructure.

“Roads had not been constructed even in the chief minister’s own Assembly constituency (Sanganer in Jaipur), and the situation has become worse after the rains. The waterlogging and drainage problems in the city showed the state of civic infrastructure in Jaipur,” he said, warning that Congress would intensify its protests and that police barricades “won’t stop them”.

Jully said the rally was not merely a demonstration but an expression of “public anger against the BJP government’s failures and unfulfilled promises”.

“Jaipur is not just the capital of Rajasthan; it is a city renowned worldwide for its unique heritage, culture, and architecture. Yet, it is regrettable that the incumbent BJP government, through its sheer inaction, has reduced this beautiful and historic city to a state of utter disappointment,” he said.

The protest affected traffic on Tonk Road and Ajmer Road, with authorities diverting vehicles on several routes. The Congress has said it will continue its agitation if the civic issues raised by the party are not addressed.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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