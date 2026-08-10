Water cannons, scuffle mark Congress protest over Jaipur civic failures

Police use water cannons to disperse Congress workers during the 'Hisab Mango' (Demand Accountability) rally at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation office, in Jaipur on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Water cannons met Congress workers as protests against the Jaipur Municipal Corporation ended in a scuffle with police on Monday.

The protest was part of the Congress’s ‘Hisaab Mango Rally’, with Congress workers marching towards the municipal corporation headquarters. The mobilisation was to protest what the Congress called governance failures — poor infrastructure, corruption and coercive tax collection.

The BJP currently leads the Jaipur Municipal Corporation. State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas led the protesters. Dotasra blamed the BJP for the “poor” state of Jaipur’s infrastructure.

“Roads had not been constructed even in the chief minister’s own Assembly constituency (Sanganer in Jaipur), and the situation has become worse after the rains. The waterlogging and drainage problems in the city showed the state of civic infrastructure in Jaipur,” he said, warning that Congress would intensify its protests and that police barricades “won’t stop them”.