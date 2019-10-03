Jaipur cleanest railway station in India: audit

Jaipur has emerged as the cleanest railway station in India, followed by Jodhpur and Durgapura, according to a third-party audit by the Indian Railways, assessing cleanliness.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal released the Station Cleanliness Survey on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The survey covered 720 of the busiest stations in India, including suburban ones, expanding the scope of the annual audit from the previous 407 stations.

“Today, we are committed to developing a clean India, healthy India and prosperous India. The Railways is doing its bit to provide a clean and hygienic environment to the travellers,” the minister said.

“Many governments came after Independence, but there was a delay in carrying out Bapu’s (Mahatma Gandhi’s) vision until Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the responsibility of the country,” he said, adding that the railways has also banned single-use plastic on its premises starting Wednesday.

In Delhi, Anand Vihar was the cleanest station at the 26th spot, followed by New Delhi Railway Station (165), Hazrat Nizamuddin (241), Shahdara (378), Delhi Cantonment (389) and Delhi Junction (390).