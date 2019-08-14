Jaipur clashes: Five arrested, Internet blocked in 10 police station areas

Five people have been arrested in connection with a clash between two communities in Jaipur on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Police officers said 15 people were injured in the clash and internet services continue to remain suspended in the jurisdiction area of 10 police stations in the wake of the clash.

“An FIR has been registered and we have arrested five people for yesterday night’s violence. At present, the situation is peaceful and heavy police deployment has been made in the area,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Manoj Kumar told The Indian Express.

According to the police, hundreds of people blocked the Delhi highway road near Eidgah and Galta Gate areas late on Monday night. The mob blocked the road for hours and people from colonies on both sides of the highway started pelting stones at each other, police said.

“The miscreants also set fire to two vehicles and around 15 people were injured in the stone-pelting. Police personnel were also injured in the clash. We are investigating the cause behind the clash,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sumit Gupta.

He added that preliminary investigation suggests that the clash was not related to the confrontation between Kanwariyas and local residents in Ramganj area on Sunday afternoon.

An uneasy calm prevailed in the area on Tuesday as personnel from several police stations were deployed to maintain the law and order situation.