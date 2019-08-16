Jaipur clash: Internet still suspended

Internet remained suspended in 10 police station areas in Jaipur on Thursday following a clash between two communities earlier this week.

Hundreds of people had blocked the Delhi highway road on Monday night near Eidgah and Galta Gate areas before stone-pelting was reported from the area.

According to police, the mob jammed the road for several hours and people from colonies on both sides of the highway started pelting stones at each other on Monday night.

Buses going out of the city were also caught in the clashes.

Police on Tuesday night had imposed Section 144 in 15 police station areas of the city.

“The internet ban has been extended for another day. At present the situation is peaceful and heavy police deployment has been done. So far we have arrested around 125 people for the violence and four FIRs have been filed in the matter,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Ajay Pal Lamba.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had on Wednesday issued an appeal to the people to maintain peace and communal harmony and asked them not to pay heed to rumours.