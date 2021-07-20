Jaipur civic body: Independents threaten to pull support to Congress

Independent councillors who helped the Congress form the board in the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation are threatening to reconsider support to the party, alleging that promises made to them are not being fulfilled.

“Eight of us Independent councillors who pledged our support to the Congress met yesterday to decide our further course of action. When the Congress wanted our support, they had promised that we will find a place in the committees formed by the board and works related to our wards will get top priority, but that hasn’t happened. No committees have been formed till now,” Zahid Nirban, Independent councillor from Ward No. 6 of the heritage municipal corporation, said.

He said the eight of them had also raised the issue with Congress MLAs and the government. “But nothing has happened till now. We will write to the Chief Minister and if the issue is not resolved even after that, we will have to reconsider our support to the Congress,” said Nirban.

Rohit Kumar, councillor, Ward 62, said: “We may consider withdrawing our support to the Congress if we are not heard. As development works are stalled in our wards, people ask us questions.”

The Congress had won 47 seats in the heritage municipal corporation in the civic polls last year and emerged as the single largest party. However, it had to take the support of Independent councillors to reach the majority mark in the civic body of 51.

Congress leaders said due consideration will be given to everyone once the committees are formed. “We regard the councillors not as Independents but as Congress councillors. If there are any complaints about development works, then we will see to it and raise it before the municipality administration. When the committees are formed, definitely everyone will have relevance,” said Mahesh Joshi, Congress MLA from Hawa Mahal and the party’s chief whip in the Assembly.

Earlier, the Congress had faced protests from among its own councillors over choice of Mayor. With a large number of Muslims among its councillor ranks, the community had sought the post for one among them.