Jaipur central jail: FIR confirms Pakistani prisoner died on spot, two officials suspended

Following the murder of a Pakistani convict inside the Jaipur Central Jail on Wednesday, the Rajasthan government removed two officials and suspended two others, while the FIR lodged into the incident confirmed that the prisoner had died on spot.

Jail Superintendent Sanjay Yadav and Deputy Jailor Jagdish Sharma were removed and placed under Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) late on Wednesday night. Ramswaroop, warder of ward 10, and Baidyanath Sharma, Head Warder and halqa in-charge of ward 10, were placed under suspension.

Rakesh Mohan Sharma will replace Yadav as Superintendent. An inquiry into the incident will be conducted by Rupinder Singh, Inspector General, Prisons, as per an official statement by Rajasthan Police.

Shakarullah alias Mohammad Hanif alias Amar Singh Gill, 45, was with eight other prisoners inside one of the television rooms on Wednesday when he got into an altercation with four inmates over the volume of the television.

The guard on duty, Ramswaroop Khatik, said that around 1.25 pm, he heard some inmates shout inside room number 58 of ward 10, as per the FIR lodged late on Wednesday under IPC Sections 302 and 34. When he reached the door, Haji Khan, Mahesh, Mallaki and Nandlal told him that Ajeet, Manoj, Kulvendra and Bhajan Meena had an altercation with Shakarullah over the television and were assaulting him. They also told him that Ajeet and others hit Shakarullah on his head with the slab used for keeping the television, following which Shakarullah collapsed. The room had nine inmates.

Ramswaroop raised an alarm and unlocked the door of the television room, with Warder Baidyanath Sharma also reaching the spot. Sharma informed another jail official, Prahlad Singh, who reached the spot with his staff.

The jail doctor, Dr Mukut Bihari Chandel was also called along with his staff. Dr Chandel and his staff declared Shakarullah dead, as per the FIR.

The post-mortem was conducted on Thursday.

Director General (Prisons) N R K Reddy said that adequate security measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the remaining 16 Pakistani prisoners — five lodged in Jaipur, five in Bikaner, three in Sri Ganganagar, two in Jodhpur and one in Kota.

NHRC notice to govt over murder

Jaipur: The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a Pakistani national’s murder inside Jaipur Central Jail on Wednesday and issued notices to the Rajasthan Chief Secretary and Director General (Prisons), seeking reports within four weeks.

It called for stringent action against the miscreants to ensure that the Right to Life of prisoners is not violated. On the basis of news reports, it also held that the authorities are expected to take immediate precautionary measures in jails where Pakistani nationals are lodged. —ENS