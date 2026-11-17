A Jaipur-based bakery and café owner, who was brutally attacked on November 5 with metal rods by two men, succumbed to his injuries late on Monday, his family said. So far, three accused have been arrested in the case.

Mayank Gopaliya’s last rites were conducted Tuesday afternoon in Alwar’s Rajgarh.

At around 11.45 pm on November 5, Gopaliya was walking back to his house when two men approached him from behind and assaulted him, allegedly with rods. As the first rod hit his head, Gopaliya collapsed on the road. The men continued to hit him at least six more times before escaping. The two men were later identified as Shahrukh and Mohammad Rasheed alias Altamash.