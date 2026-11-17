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A Jaipur-based bakery and café owner, who was brutally attacked on November 5 with metal rods by two men, succumbed to his injuries late on Monday, his family said. So far, three accused have been arrested in the case.
Mayank Gopaliya’s last rites were conducted Tuesday afternoon in Alwar’s Rajgarh.
At around 11.45 pm on November 5, Gopaliya was walking back to his house when two men approached him from behind and assaulted him, allegedly with rods. As the first rod hit his head, Gopaliya collapsed on the road. The men continued to hit him at least six more times before escaping. The two men were later identified as Shahrukh and Mohammad Rasheed alias Altamash.
In the CCTV video of the incident, two other people were also seen waiting on two-wheelers at a short distance. After beating Gopaliya with sticks, the two accused rushed to the vehicles and escaped. Locals later spotted Gopaliya and rushed him to a hospital.
As per Jaipur police, a complaint was lodged by Gopaliya’s nephew Harsh Vardhan, who said that Shahrukh — who was acquaintances with a female employee at the café —and some other persons accompanying him had threatened Gopaliya.
Police officials said that Shahrukh used to frequent the café to talk to the female employee.
Vaishali Nagar SHO Arvind Singh Shekhawat said, “Mayank had told him to stop visiting the café and to resolve their matter outside the premises.”
As per Gopaliya’s nephew, the altercation, which took place “on October 29 or 30”, escalated with Shahrukh “threatening to kill my uncle and teach him a lesson, before leaving.”
After the attack, Gopaliya was admitted to Fortis hospital.
Apart from Shahrukh and Altamash, one Akman has also been arrested by the Jaipur Police in the case.
Following the incident, an FIR was lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.
Gopaliya ran ‘Oven the Bakery and Café’, which has branches in Jaipur and Ahmedabad.
Gopaliya was fairly active on social media and his Instagram profile has several reels of him appearing in podcasts to talk about his entrepreneurial journey or attending to guests at his cafe, among other things.
In one of the posts, he mentions about his journey from an “IT scholar to a celebrity baker.” Some of the reels also show him receiving culinary and hospitality awards.
His last post, which showed him with friends and family members at a pre-Diwali event, was shared on November 5 – the day he was attacked.