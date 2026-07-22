Police use water cannons as BJP, Congress hold rival protests in Jaipur

Police use water cannons to disperse Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party State President Madan Rathore with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers who were holding a protest against Congress party in Jaipur on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Tense confrontations with police marked counter-protests by the Congress and the BJP in Jaipur on Wednesday, as authorities used water cannons to stop the marchers in a spillover of the previous day’s NEET demonstrations in the national capital.

The BJP, led by state president Madan Rathore, marched from the party office towards the Congress headquarters to protest the rival party’s Tuesday demonstration outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence. The march was halted by police barricades at Chomu House. As the protesters tried to cross the barricades, a scuffle broke out with the police, prompting them to use water cannons.

After the protest, Rathore, drenched in the police action, accused the demonstrators at Jantar Mantar of being “hired agitators and trained stone-pelters” in a protest “funded from abroad”.