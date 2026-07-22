Police use water cannons as BJP, Congress hold rival protests in Jaipur

The twin marches led to traffic jams on MI Road and Chomu House Circle Road.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurJul 22, 2026 09:56 PM IST
Caption----Police use water cannons to disperse Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party State President Madan Rathore with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers who were holding a protest against Congress party in Jaipur on Wednesday. Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras 22/07/2026Police use water cannons to disperse Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party State President Madan Rathore with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers who were holding a protest against Congress party in Jaipur on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)
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Tense confrontations with police marked counter-protests by the Congress and the BJP in Jaipur on Wednesday, as authorities used water cannons to stop the marchers in a spillover of the previous day’s NEET demonstrations in the national capital.

The BJP, led by state president Madan Rathore, marched from the party office towards the Congress headquarters to protest the rival party’s Tuesday demonstration outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence. The march was halted by police barricades at Chomu House. As the protesters tried to cross the barricades, a scuffle broke out with the police, prompting them to use water cannons.

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After the protest, Rathore, drenched in the police action, accused the demonstrators at Jantar Mantar of being “hired agitators and trained stone-pelters” in a protest “funded from abroad”.

“Patthar leke aaye the aur aise pattharbaaz jo nishane main mahir hain. Aise patthar baazon ko lakar ke patthar barasaye gaye. Vo vidhyarthi nhi the aur ek bhi NEET ka vidhyarthi nhi tha balki bhaade ke tattu the or police pe pathrav kar rahe the (The people who are in the protest are not students but paid protestors hired to stone pelt on the police. Not a single one of them was a NEET student),” said Rathore in his speech at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur. He was also critical of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s sit-in outside the Prime Minister’s residence, saying the BJP had come to warn the “56-year-old child”.

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Meanwhile, the Congress marched from the Pradesh Congress Committee office towards the BJP state headquarters, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and former MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyawas were among those who participated. Before the march, Congress leaders burnt an effigy of the central government outside the PCC office.

The Congress protesters too were stopped at police barricades.

The twin marches led to traffic jams on MI Road and Chomu House Circle Road.

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Khachariyawas said the Congress protest would continue until Pradhan resigned, calling the BJP’s protest “drama” and the government’s use of water cannons against “its own workers a staged act”.

“BJP is scared and Madan Rathore has lost his mental balance. It is a norm that usually opposition protests on the streets but here BJP is protesting. It is Lord Ram who is punishing them who are using his name for political benefit,” Khachariyawas said.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra called the BJP “descendants of Nathuram Godse”. “They know how to open fire and suppress protests. Governance—and good governance, in particular—is beyond their capability. They are engaging in hooliganism and stealing exam papers; they have effectively ‘robbed’ our government through these paper leaks—152 papers have been stolen. As for getting shot—Govind Dotasara and the Congress cadre are prepared to face bullets.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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