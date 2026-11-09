A bakery and café owner in Jaipur’s Vaishali Nagar was brutally attacked by unknown assailants late on November 5, leaving him critically injured, the police said.

In a video of the incident from around 11.45 pm, Mayank Gopaliya is seen walking on a road when two men approach him from behind and assault him with sticks. As the first stick hits his head, Gopaliya collapses on the road, and the men continue to hit him at least six more times before escaping.

In the video, two other people are also seen waiting on two two-wheelers for the accused to return after assaulting Mayank. After beating him with sticks, the men rush to the two waiting vehicles and ride pillion before all four make their escape. Locals later spotted Gopaliya and rushed him to a hospital.