Tour guide stabbed to death near Jaipur’s Amer Fort

Police officials said the situation was brought under control after discussions with the protesters. (File Photo)

A 40-year-old tour guide, who was stabbed following an altercation near Jaipur’s Amer Fort on Monday, died at SMS Hospital on Tuesday morning, triggering protests and a shutdown of the Amer market.

Manish Kumar Soni, a resident of Amer, had been taken to the ICU after being stabbed in the abdomen on Monday.

According to ACP (Amer) Prateek Singh, the incident took place near Maota Lake around 9.30 am when a group of tourists arriving in a private car asked for directions to Amer Fort.

Azam, a jeep driver stationed in the area, allegedly told the tourists that private vehicles could not go up to the fort and suggested that they hire a jeep.