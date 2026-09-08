Tour guide stabbed to death near Jaipur’s Amer Fort

Argument between him and jeep operator turns violent, market closed in protest.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
2 min readJaipurUpdated: Sep 8, 2026 03:56 PM IST
Jaipur: Police officials said the situation was brought under control after discussions with the protesters. (File Photo)Police officials said the situation was brought under control after discussions with the protesters. (File Photo)
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A 40-year-old tour guide, who was stabbed following an altercation near Jaipur’s Amer Fort on Monday, died at SMS Hospital on Tuesday morning, triggering protests and a shutdown of the Amer market.

Manish Kumar Soni, a resident of Amer, had been taken to the ICU after being stabbed in the abdomen on Monday.

According to ACP (Amer) Prateek Singh, the incident took place near Maota Lake around 9.30 am when a group of tourists arriving in a private car asked for directions to Amer Fort.

Azam, a jeep driver stationed in the area, allegedly told the tourists that private vehicles could not go up to the fort and suggested that they hire a jeep.

But Manish, who was at the spot, explained the route to the tourists, after which they proceeded to the fort in their private vehicle. This allegedly led to an argument between Manish and Azam.

“There has been an ongoing dispute between the jeep drivers and the tourist guides in the Amer area. Manish and Azam got into an argument over this, and the former was stabbed… We have arrested the accused and due process will be followed,” said Singh.

Manish died around 7 am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment in the ICU, police said.

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News of his death spread quickly through Amer, with shopkeepers voluntarily shutting the local market and residents gathering on the streets. Several people, including members of Manish’s family, staged a sit-in protest and raised slogans demanding justice.

Protesters demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for a member of his family. Some also demanded that the accused’s house be demolished.

Residents of Amer had on Monday blocked the road for nearly one-and-a-half hours. Following Manish’s death, police from Amer police station and nearby areas were deployed in the locality as crowds gathered.

Police officials said the situation was brought under control after discussions with the protesters. Further action in the case is underway.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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