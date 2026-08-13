Jaipur ex-district judge held under 15-day ‘digital arrest’, loses Rs 2.5 crore

According to the complaint, Bhandari transferred Rs 2,50,51,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) from his SBI account in Gandhi Nagar between August 3 and 10.(Illustration: Surajit)

A 90-year-old ex-district judge was duped of Rs 2.5 crore by fraudsters who posed as CBI officials and an RBI manager, and kept him under “digital arrest” for around 15 days, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light after an SBI manager stopped Ganpat Singh Bhandari from transferring more money from his Public Provident Fund (PPF) account. After this, a case was registered at Jaipur’s Jyoti Nagar police station on Wednesday evening, police told news agency PTI.

According to the FIR lodged on a complaint by Bhandari’s nephew, he received a WhatsApp video call on July 28 from an unidentified number.