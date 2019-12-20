Jaipur 2008 blasts: Four convicts sentenced to death by special court

The convicts in the blasts case being taken out of Jaipur District Court. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras) The convicts in the blasts case being taken out of Jaipur District Court. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

A special court in Jaipur on Friday handed death penalty to four people convicted in connection with the 2008 serial blasts in the city that killed 71 people and injured 185 others. Four people were found guilty while another person was acquitted by Special Judge Ajay Kumar Sharma in the blasts that rocked the old walled city of Jaipur on May 13, 11 years ago.

The special court on Wednesday convicted Mohammad Saif, alias Carryon, 32; Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, alias Rajhans Yadav, 34; Saifur, alias Saif ur Rehman Ansari, 32; and Mohammad Salman, 26 in the case. All four are residents of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Advocate Paker Farooq, representing the four men convicted, had said they would appeal against the convictions in High Court.

The incident was the first time that the city, considered one of India’s most popular tourist destinations, was targetted by terrorists. It was a Tuesday and the Hanuman Mandir, one of the targets, was milling with devotees.

The first bomb went off around 7.15 pm at the bustling Johari Bazaar. As panic spread, within 15 minutes, more bombs exploded at the Hanuman Mandir, Hawa Mahal, Badi Chaupad, Tripolia Bazar, and Chandpole.

Some explosives were tied to bicycles. Yet more bombs were defused. The sequence of the blasts was so planned that people fleeing one blast site only ran into more explosions at the others.

In emails sent to news agencies and news channels a day after the blast – on May 14, 2008 – the Indian Mujahideen (IM) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

While questioning the suspects picked up during investigation for Jaipur, Delhi and Ahmedabad blasts, the investigators had found that they were associated with the now banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

According to investigators, the conspirators had formed multiple modules: the first module influenced people for jihad, the second module planned the bomb attacks, the third supplied the explosives, a fourth was tasked with making the bombs, a fifth module planted the bombs and a sixth one was tasked with sending emails.

