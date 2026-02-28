Jain to Kejriwal, aggregate jail time of AAP’s five top leaders — 82 months

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj and others at party office in New Delhi on Friday. PTI

From six months to almost two-and-a-half years, five leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party’s top leadership, including its convenor Arvind Kejriwal, spent an aggregate of 82 months – only two months shy of seven years — behind bars.

It started in May 2022 with the arrest of one of Kejriwal’s close aides Satyendar Jain, who was the Delhi Health Minister at the time, in an alleged money laundering case by the ED. Jain spent two years and five months behind bars in a case registered by the CBI in 2017. He is the only one on the list of AAP leaders who were sent to jail on charges separate from the excise case.